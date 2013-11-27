FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Batista's MMX to take up to $397 mln charges on mining projects
#Financials
November 27, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

Batista's MMX to take up to $397 mln charges on mining projects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA , a mining company controlled by embattled tycoon Eike Batista, plans to take charges of up to 913 million reais ($397 million) to write down the value of assets and good will in two projects, according to a filing on Wednesday.

The charges, recognized in a revised business plan, are for the Serra Azul and Bom Sucesso iron ore mining projects in Minas Gerais state.

MMX sold control of a key iron port to Dutch energy company Trafigura Beheer BV and Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Development Co for nearly $1 billion in October.

Brazilian judges have accepted bankruptcy protection requests from two of Batista’s companies, OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA and shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA , but not for two of OGX’s foreign subsidiaries.

$1 = 2.3 reais Reporting by Gustavo Bonato and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
