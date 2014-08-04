FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Batista to transfer 10.5 pct of miner MMX to Mubadala
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 4, 2014 / 10:17 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Batista to transfer 10.5 pct of miner MMX to Mubadala

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista will transfer 17.1 million shares, or 10.5 percent, of his iron ore mining company MMX Mineração e Metalicos SA to Abu Dhabi government investment fund Mubadala Development Corp, MMX said in a statement on Monday.

The transaction between Batista and Mubadala will cut his stake to 46 percent of the Rio de Janeiro-based company. That will end his full control of the company but he will remain the largest shareholder.

The transaction should be completed by the end of September, the statement said. Batista has debts with Mubadala related to deals he made before the collapse and break up of his giant EBX industrial group that includes MMX. (Reporting by Jeb Blount, Alberto Alerigi and Guillermo Parra Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.