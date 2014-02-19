FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Batista's Oleo e Gas can add Austria units to bankruptcy -lawyer
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
February 19, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 4 years ago

Batista's Oleo e Gas can add Austria units to bankruptcy -lawyer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Oleo e Gas Participações SA has won court approval to add its Austrian subsidiaries, used to sell bonds for the company, to its bankruptcy petition, a lawyer for the company told Reuters on Wednesday.

Marcio Costa, a lawyer for Sergio Bermudes Advogados which represents Oleo e Gas, said the decision is a final ruling on a petition made by the company, formerly known as OGX Petroleo e Gas Participações SA, after its efforts to get the Austrian companies included in the process were denied.

Oleo e Gas, a Rio de Janeiro oil company controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, filed for protection from creditors in Latin America’s largest-ever bankruptcy filing on Oct. 30. (Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Jeb Blount; Editing By Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.