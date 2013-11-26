FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Batista's OSX, in bankruptcy protection, posts $801 mln loss
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
November 26, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Batista's OSX, in bankruptcy protection, posts $801 mln loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - OSX Brasil SA, the financially strapped shipbuilder controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, posted a third-quarter loss of 1.84 billion reais ($801 million).

The results came in late on Monday, after a Rio de Janeiro court accepted a bankruptcy protection request from OSX, giving it and two of its three nontraded subsidiaries, OSX Construção Naval Ltda and OSX Serviços Operacionais Ltda, 180 days to prepare a restructuring plan.

In the third quarter of 2012, OSX earned 6.92 million reais. It has been dragged down along with Batista’s flagship oil company, OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA, which with 11.2 billion reais in debt sought court protection from creditors in Latin America’s largest bankruptcy case.

OGX, which failed to achieve lofty oil production goals to generate revenue, was OSX’s only big customer.

OSX’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization were a negative 1.839 billion reais, compared with a positive 13.1 million a year earlier.

$1 = 2.296 reais Reporting by Roberta Vilas Boas; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.