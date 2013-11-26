Batista's OSX, in bankruptcy protection, posts $801 mln loss

SAO PAULO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - OSX Brasil SA, the financially strapped shipbuilder controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, posted a third-quarter loss of 1.84 billion reais ($801 million).

The results came in late on Monday, after a Rio de Janeiro court accepted a bankruptcy protection request from OSX, giving it and two of its three nontraded subsidiaries, OSX Construção Naval Ltda and OSX Serviços Operacionais Ltda, 180 days to prepare a restructuring plan.

In the third quarter of 2012, OSX earned 6.92 million reais. It has been dragged down along with Batista’s flagship oil company, OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA, which with 11.2 billion reais in debt sought court protection from creditors in Latin America’s largest bankruptcy case.

OGX, which failed to achieve lofty oil production goals to generate revenue, was OSX’s only big customer.

OSX’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization were a negative 1.839 billion reais, compared with a positive 13.1 million a year earlier.