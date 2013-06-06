UPDATE 1-BATM shares fall on profit warning

* Says first-half profit, revenue “materially” below its expectations

* Says second half in line with its expectations

* Says full-year earnings to be higher than last year

* Shares fall as much as 25 pct

June 6 (Reuters) - Telecom and medical equipment maker BATM Advanced Communications Ltd said it expected revenue and profit in the first half of 2013 to be materially below its expectations hurt by a delay in supply from third parties.

Shares of the company fell as much as 25 percent, making it the biggest percentage loser on the London Stock Exchange.

BATM said components supplied by third parties to its medical division failed to arrive last month forcing the company to postpone deliveries.

“We expect management will look at the possibility of compensation from the suppliers and at dual-sourcing to avoid repetition,” FinnCap analyst Lorne Daniel said in a note.

The Israel-based company also said that it stopped supplying certain major customers in its medical division last month, in line with its policy to ship products only once payment has been made, resulting in lower-than-expected revenue in the unit.

The medical division makes laboratory diagnostic and sterilization equipment and accounted for nearly half of its sales in 2012.

BATM, which also manufactures voice and data networking and connectivity hardware, added that it expects full-year results to be higher than the year earlier, as June trading started well and the second half is expected to be in line with its expectations.

BATM reported a pretax profit of $1.8 million and revenue of $107.8 million last year.

BATM shares were down 21.25 percent at 15.8 pence at 0743 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.