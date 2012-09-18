FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BATS says still evaluating Brazilian exchange opportunities
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

BATS says still evaluating Brazilian exchange opportunities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 18 (Reuters) - BATS Global Markets, the third-largest U.S. cash equities exchange, said on Tuesday it is still evaluating opportunities in Brazil as it looks to expand into other markets.

“We remain interested in the Brazilian market as we are interested in all markets which need competition,” said BATS spokesman Randy Williams.

BATS is also looking at opportunities in Canada, as well as in foreign exchange and European derivatives markets, he said.

Brazilian newspaper Valor Econômico said earlier on Tuesday that BATS had canceled its plans to launch an exchange in Brazil after two years of study, because it concluded that the costs were too high. Valor did not provide a source for its story.

A BATS official said on June 29 the company was on the lookout for partners in Brazil on clearing, custody and registration of financial assets to begin operating in that country.

The Lenexa, Kansas-based company completed a $300 million takeover of trading venue Chi-X Europe in December.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.