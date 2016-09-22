REFILE-CBOE Holdings in talks to buy Bats Global Markets - Bloomberg

(Fixes typo in headline)

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Options exchange operator CBOE Holdings Inc is in talks to buy Bats Global Markets Inc , the No. 2 U.S. stock exchange operator by volume, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

A deal could be announced in the next few weeks but has not been finalized, according to the report. (bloom.bg/2dl6bv3)

Shares of Bats Global Markets were up 28.5 percent in aftermarket trading on Thursday, while CBOE's shares were marginally higher.

Bats Global Markets declined to comment while CBOE Holdings could not immediately comment. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)