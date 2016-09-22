FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
REFILE-CBOE Holdings in talks to buy Bats Global Markets - Bloomberg
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 22, 2016 / 10:00 PM / a year ago

REFILE-CBOE Holdings in talks to buy Bats Global Markets - Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Fixes typo in headline)

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Options exchange operator CBOE Holdings Inc is in talks to buy Bats Global Markets Inc , the No. 2 U.S. stock exchange operator by volume, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

A deal could be announced in the next few weeks but has not been finalized, according to the report. (bloom.bg/2dl6bv3)

Shares of Bats Global Markets were up 28.5 percent in aftermarket trading on Thursday, while CBOE's shares were marginally higher.

Bats Global Markets declined to comment while CBOE Holdings could not immediately comment. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.