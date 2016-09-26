FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
September 26, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

CBOE Holdings to buy BATS Global in $3.2 bln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest options exchange in the United States by volume, said it would buy BATS Global Markets Inc for about $3.2 billion, just over five months after BATS made its market debut.

CBOE's cash-and stock offer values BATS, the No. 2 stock exchange operator in the United States, at about $32.50 per share, a premium of 2.2 percent to BATS closing price on Friday.

CBOE Chief Executive Edward Tilly will lead the combined company, CBOE said on Monday. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
