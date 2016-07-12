FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bats unveils policing program to improve markets monitoring
July 12, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

Bats unveils policing program to improve markets monitoring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Bats Global Markets Inc said on Tuesday it would roll out a policing program for its U.S. equities and options exchanges for better surveillance and investigation of trading activity.

Bats Community Policing Program will help facilitate talks between the company's regulatory team and the trading community by creating a forum to share market intelligence.

The program, which will take effect in August, will not be incentive-based. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

