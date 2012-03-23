UPDATE 1-BATS Global prices IPO at low end of range

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. exchange operator BATS Global Markets Inc priced its initial public offering at $16 a share, the low end of its indicated range, an underwriter told Reuters.

BATS had expected to price the initial public offering of 6.3 million Class A common shares between $16 and $18 a piece.

All the shares being offered are from the selling shareholders and the company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of its Class A shares, BATS said in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

BATS, headed by 45-year-old Joe Ratterman, was formed in 2005 by major banks and trading firms looking to break the stranglehold that the NYSE and Nasdaq had on U.S. stock trading.

BATS has been buying smaller rivals to build and diversify its operations to compete with its larger. It secured British regulatory backing for its $300 million purchase of rival Chi-X Europe in November, which created the region’s top share-trading venue.

For 2011, BATS had an 11.3 percent share of the U.S. equity market and a 3.1 percent share of the U.S. equity options market, according to a regulatory filing.

In May last year, the Lenexa, Kansas-based exchange operator filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $100 million through a public offering.

Shares of the company are expected to begin trading on Friday on its own exchange, BATS Exchange Inc, under the symbol “BATS.”

Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch are among the underwriters. Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are acting as representatives for the underwriters in the offering.