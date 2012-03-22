BATS Global prices IPO at low end of range - report

March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. exchange operator BATS Global Markets Inc priced its initial public offering at $16 a share, at the low end of its indicated range, New York Times Dealbook reported citing people briefed on the matter.

The report did not specify the number of shares sold in the offering.

BATS had expected to price the initial public offering of 6.3 million Class A common shares between $16 and $18 a piece.

Shares of the company are expected to begin trading on Friday on its own exchange, BATS Exchange Inc, under the symbol “BATS”. BATS could not be reached immediately for comment.

Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, BofA Merrill Lynch are among the underwriters.

Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are acting as representatives for the underwriters in the offering.