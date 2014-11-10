U.S. SEC denies BATS request to list 'non-transparent' ETFs

NEW YORK, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators rejected a proposal from BATS Global Markets that would allow it to list and trade actively managed exchange-traded funds that do not have to disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

The action, posted late Friday, was largely expected after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s announcement last month that it intended to deny a proposal from BlackRock Inc to create such ETFs, which are linked to the BATS exchange filing.

To date, of the major exchanges seeking to list and trade so-called non-transparent active ETFs, only the NASDAQ Stock Market has gained approval.

The SEC on Friday approved the NASDAQ’s request after green lighting a proposal from investment management company Eaton Vance Corp to be able to create such funds, which are linked to the Nasdaq filing. Those approvals were seen as big step forward for the industry to be able to develop actively managed ETFs that only have to disclose holdings once a quarter, much like mutual funds.

Regulators must grant permission to fund managers to create such funds, as well as approve an exchange’s proposed rule change to list such funds, for the new breed of ETFs to be able to launch and trade on exchanges.

While those decisions are made by separate divisions within the SEC, with the Division of Trading and Markets ruling on the exchange’s filing, and the Division of Investment Management deciding whether to grant permission to fund managers, the two processes are often said to occur in tandem if the fund filings and exchange filings are linked.

A request from the NYSE Arca exchange to list non-transparent active ETFs was also rejected last month after the SEC said it planned to deny a proposal from Precidian Investments to create such ETFs, which are linked to the NYSE filing.

The exchanges declined to comment on the SEC’s decisions. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York)