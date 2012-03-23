FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bad trades in BATS debut canceled
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 23, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 6 years ago

Bad trades in BATS debut canceled

Chuck Mikolajczak

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - Trading in BATS Global Markets Exchange Inc hit a major snag in its debut on Friday as hundreds of trades were canceled after orders seemed to be filled at prices less than a penny a share.

The exchange operator, which priced 6.3 million shares at $16 per share late Thursday, saw its stock initially dip to $15.25 a share before the slew of erroneous trades.

The trades took place between 11:14 a.m. EDT and 11:15 a.m. They were later canceled by Nasdaq, where the shares remained halted at $15.25.

The exchanges was forced to declare “self-help,” which means an exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades and needs to send trades through other venues. (Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Dan Grebler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.