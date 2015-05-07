BATS seeks to change how U.S. stock market data systems are run

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - BATS Global Markets is seeking changes in the governance of data processors central to the U.S. stock market, in order to give brokers and institutional investors a say in their operation for the first time, the head of the exchange operator said on Thursday.

The Securities Information Processors, or SIPs, disseminate stock quotations and last sale prices from all 11 U.S. stock exchanges and around 40 alternative trading venues to brokers and fund managers, which must buy the data to show they obtained the best possible prices for their clients. But the exchanges and an industry regulator make all the decisions on how the SIPs are run and how much the data is worth.

“There’s a governance challenge for the SIPs across the board in how they operate,” Chris Concannon, chief executive officer of BATS, the No. 2 U.S. exchange, said at a Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association conference.

By making trades, institutional investors, known as “the buy-side,” and brokers actually create the data that is collected and distributed by the SIPs, and have long argued that they should have a say in how the systems are run.

“Actually having a broker and a buy-side representative sitting at the table voting on plan amendments, I think that’s the appropriate structure,” Concannon said, adding that BATS will prompt the SIP committees to vote on the matter.

BATS is owned by banks, brokers, and private equity firms, and it competes with Intercontinental Exchange Inc’s NYSE unit and Nasdaq OMX Group, which manage the SIPs and sits on their committees.

When a software glitch hit the Nasdaq-run SIP last August, investors who did not subscribe to the exchanges’ proprietary data feeds were in the dark as to what the best bids and offers were for Nasdaq stocks. To maintain a fair market, Nasdaq shut down trading in its listed securities, which include Apple, Google and Facebook, for hours, prompting concerns about the complexity, and ultimately the fragility, of the market. (Reporting by John McCrank; Additional reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Leslie Adler)