Second time lucky: BATS shares soar in debut

(Reuters) - Shares of BATS Global Markets Inc jumped as much as 23 percent in their debut on the company’s own exchange - redemption after a botched attempt to go public in 2012.

BATS’ strong first-day showing could help revive a dormant IPO market after months of choppy trading discouraged investors.

Four years ago, a series of glitches forced the company to withdraw its IPO soon after the stock started trading.

BATS’ shares hit a high of $23.38 in morning trading on the BATS BZX exchange on Friday, valuing the company at $2.24 billion.

The offering of 13.3 million shares was priced at the top of the expected range of $17-$19 each, raising $252.7 million and making it the biggest U.S.-based IPO so far this year.

All shares were offered by shareholders. BATS, the second-biggest U.S. exchange by volume, did not raise any money.

BATS, an acronym for “better alternative trading system”, was formed in 2005 as an alternative to the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq, in response to increased consolidation in the sector.

It has since become the largest exchange operator for exchange traded funds.

The company operates four U.S. exchanges, accounting for a little over 20 percent of market volume, putting it just behind the New York Stock Exchange and ahead of the Nasdaq.

BATS’ success and the stock market’s recent recovery could help other companies marketing their IPOs, including MGM Growth Properties LLC, a real estate investment trust backed by MGM Resorts International Inc, and Dell Secure Works, a cyber security firm owned by Dell Inc.

IPO proceeds this year through April 8 were down 89 percent from the $5.9 billion raised in the same period last year.

Stock markets were particularly volatile in the first two months of 2016 but started to stabilize and recover in March.

BATS’ IPO comes at a time when the industry is under pressure from weak trading volumes and shrinking margins, leading to a flurry of merger deals around the world.

Most recently, Deutsche Börse proposed to buy London Stock Exchange Group Plc.

BATS reported net income of $82.2 million for 2015, up from $49.2 million in 2014. Revenue rose to $1.78 billion from $1.46 billion.

Selling shareholders included BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Citigroup, Knight Capital and Goldman Sachs.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan were among the underwriters of the IPO. (Additional reporting by Richa Naidu)