Exchange operator BATS Global files to go public
December 16, 2015

Exchange operator BATS Global files to go public

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 16 (Reuters) - BATS Global Markets Inc filed for an initial public offering with U.S. regulators on Wednesday, in what would be the exchange operator’s second attempt at going public.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan were among those underwriting the IPO.

The company intends to list its common stock on the BATS Exchange under the symbol "BATS". (1.usa.gov/1JbwuM2)

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price. The company set a nominal fundraising target of $100 million.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
