UPDATE 1-BATS Global Markets sees IPO valuation of up to $2 bln

April 4 (Reuters) - Exchange operator BATS Global Markets Inc said its initial public offering was expected to be priced at between $17 and $19 per share, valuing the company at up to $2 billion.

The offering of 11.2 million shares, to be listed on the BATS Exchange, could raise as much as $212.8 million. All the shares in the offering are being sold by shareholders.

The IPO is BATS’ second attempt at going public. The company withdrew its IPO in 2012 following a series of glitches that resembled the 2010 “flash crash”.

BATS is the second-largest U.S. equities market operator, with four stock exchanges - BZX, BYX, EDGX and EDGA. The Kansas City, Missouri-based company also operates BATS’ equity options market.

BATS, an acronym for “better alternative trading system”, said it intends to list under the symbol “BATS”.

Selling shareholders include Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Knight Capital and Goldman Sachs.

