FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BATS Global Markets sees IPO valuation of up to $2 bln
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 4, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-BATS Global Markets sees IPO valuation of up to $2 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

April 4 (Reuters) - Exchange operator BATS Global Markets Inc said its initial public offering was expected to be priced at between $17 and $19 per share, valuing the company at up to $2 billion.

The offering of 11.2 million shares, to be listed on the BATS Exchange, could raise as much as $212.8 million. All the shares in the offering are being sold by shareholders.

The IPO is BATS’ second attempt at going public. The company withdrew its IPO in 2012 following a series of glitches that resembled the 2010 “flash crash”.

BATS is the second-largest U.S. equities market operator, with four stock exchanges - BZX, BYX, EDGX and EDGA. The Kansas City, Missouri-based company also operates BATS’ equity options market.

BATS, an acronym for “better alternative trading system”, said it intends to list under the symbol “BATS”.

Selling shareholders include Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Knight Capital and Goldman Sachs.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan were among the underwriters for the IPO. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.