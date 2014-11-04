FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BATS appoints Chris Concannon as its new president
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

BATS appoints Chris Concannon as its new president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - BATS Global Markets, the No. 2 U.S. exchange operator by volume, said on Tuesday it appointed Chris Concannon as its new president, effective Dec. 15.

Concannon, most recently president and chief operating officer of trading firm Virtu Financial, was among two leading candidates for the job, Reuters reported on Oct. 1.

Prior to Virtu, Concannon spent six years at Nasdaq OMX Group helping lead its transaction services business.

BATS abruptly announced in July that its president, William O‘Brien, had left the company less than six months after BATS merged with rival Direct Edge, where O‘Brien had been chief executive. BATS CEO Joseph Ratterman took on the dual CEO/president role, which he also held from June 2007 through January 2014.

Concannon will report directly to BATS Chief Executive Joe Ratterman. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.