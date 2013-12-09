North American car battery sales rise in Oct

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Shipments of new and replacement automotive batteries in North America rose in October on continued growth in vehicle sales, according to data the Battery Council International released Monday. Lead is the main ingredient in automobile batteries. The trend will likely continue in the next set of data after major automakers reported their best U.S. sales in six and a half years in November. Shipments of replacement batteries are expected to pick up during the Northern Hemisphere winter, particularly after a cold snap swept across the U.S. Midwest and East Coast in the past week. Auto batteries often fail in extreme cold or heat during the winter and summer months. The following table shows North American shipments of replacement and original equipment automotive batteries in October in comparison with September and the year-ago month: Battery type Oct 2013 Sept 2013 Percent Oct 2012 Percent Change Change Replacement 9.2 9.1 1.2 10.1 -8.9 batteries Original 1.8 1.6 11.0 1.6 13.1 Equipment Total 11.0 10.7 2.8 11.7 -6.0 Jan-Oct Jan-Oct Percent 2013 2012 Change Replacement 88.1 89.0 -0.96 batteries Original 16.1 14.9 7.7 Equipment Total 104.2 103.9 0.3