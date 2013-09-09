North American car battery sales rise, underscore lead demand

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - American shipments of new and replacement automotive batteries rose in July from a year earlier, U.S. industry data showed, reinforcing rising optimism about the continued recovery in car and truck sales. Rising demand in the region has helped fuel a rise in physical prices of lead, the main ingredient in lead acid auto batteries, to record highs. Total shipments of original equipment and replacement automotive batteries rose 2.2 percent to 10.05 million units from a year earlier, with new car sales driving the gain, according to Battery Council International data released on Monday. The data comes after U.S. automakers reported surprisingly strong sales in August of 16.1 million units, up 17 percent. Sales of new batteries, which are only a small portion of overall shipments, fell 21 percent to 1.4 million units from June. Sales often slow during the Northern Hemisphere summer. But all other measurements, including sales for the year-to-date and previous 12 months, pointed to continued growth in the sector, underscoring expectations that demand and prices for lead will remain firm. Based on the past 12 months, sales of new batteries were up 7 percent and replacement batteries up 2 percent, the data showed. Tightening supplies and healthy demand have pushed U.S. premiums , paid on top of LME prices for physical delivery, to all-time highs between 12 and 15 cents per lb. That is double a year ago. North American shipments of replacement and original equipment automotive batteries in July: Battery type July 2013 June 2013 Percent July 2012 Percent Change Change Replacement 8.8 8.76 0.5% 8.68 1.4% batteries Original 1.4 1.56 -20.7% 1.14 8.5% Equipment Total 10.05 10.3 -2.75% 9.83 2.2% Jan-July Jan-July 2013 2012 Replacement 61.2 60.2 1.7% batteries Original 10.98 10.4 5.6% Equipment Total 72.2 70.58 2.3%