FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North American car battery sales rise, underscore lead demand
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2013 / 5:54 PM / 4 years ago

North American car battery sales rise, underscore lead demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - American shipments of new and
replacement automotive batteries rose in July from a year
earlier, U.S. industry data showed, reinforcing rising optimism
about the continued recovery in car and truck sales.
    Rising demand in the region has helped fuel a rise in
physical prices of lead, the main ingredient in lead acid auto
batteries, to record highs.    
    Total shipments of original equipment and replacement
automotive batteries rose 2.2 percent to 10.05 million units
from a year earlier, with new car sales driving the gain,
according to Battery Council International data released on
Monday.
    The data comes after U.S. automakers reported surprisingly
strong sales in August of 16.1 million units, up 17 percent. 
  
    Sales of new batteries, which are only a small portion of
overall shipments, fell 21 percent to 1.4 million units from
June. Sales often slow during the Northern Hemisphere summer.
    But all other measurements, including sales for the
year-to-date and previous 12 months, pointed to continued growth
in the sector, underscoring expectations that demand and prices
for lead will remain firm.
    Based on the past 12 months, sales of new batteries were up
7 percent and replacement batteries up 2 percent, the data
showed.
    Tightening supplies and healthy demand have pushed U.S.
premiums , paid on top of LME prices for physical
delivery, to all-time highs between 12 and 15 cents per lb. That
is double a year ago.    

    North American shipments of replacement and original
equipment automotive batteries in July:    

 Battery type  July 2013   June 2013  Percent  July 2012  Percent
                                      Change              Change
 Replacement          8.8       8.76     0.5%       8.68     1.4%
 batteries                                                
 Original             1.4       1.56   -20.7%       1.14     8.5%
 Equipment                                                
 Total              10.05       10.3   -2.75%       9.83     2.2%
                                                                 
                 Jan-July   Jan-July                             
                     2013      2012                       
 Replacement         61.2       60.2     1.7%                    
 batteries                                                
 Original           10.98       10.4     5.6%                    
 Equipment                                                
 Total               72.2      70.58     2.3%

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.