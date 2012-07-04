FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Malaysian team buy Battersea power station site
July 4, 2012

Malaysian team buy Battersea power station site

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - A consortium led by Malaysia’s SP Setia Bhd has bought London’s iconic Battersea power station for 400 million pounds ($623 million)and will redevelop the site into homes, offices and shops, the agents managing the sale said on Wednesday.

The consortium, which also includes Sime Darby Bhd , had won an exclusivity agreement on the 15-hectare site last month and had been carrying out due diligence since then.

The site is home to the iconic brick power station with four white chimneys which dominates the south bank of the Thames. It is crumbling but is covered by a protection order so will have to be restored and redeveloped as part of the building plan.

