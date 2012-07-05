Battersea station owner targets $12.5 bln in 15 years

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - The Malaysian buyers of London’s landmark Battersea Power Station said the site will be worth 8 billion pounds ($12.5 billion) after 15 years of building work, though it conceded the time line for the 39 acre project may slip.

A consortium based in the island of Jersey that includes Malaysian developer SP Setia, Sime Darby Bhd and a subsidiary controlled by the Malaysian Employees Provident Fund pension fund paid 400 million pounds for the riverside site on Wednesday and will build a scheme of offices, homes and shops.

The Channel island of Jersey is commonly used as a tax haven and base for investors seeking anonymity.

“There is no assurance that (the) external factors may not delay completion of the project,” the companies said in a statement, referring to typical delays that can occur during construction work but that have added resonance for a site that has been the subject of repeated failed redevelopment attempts in the 30 years since it closed.