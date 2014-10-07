MOVES-Former NYSE CEO Niederauer joins brokerage Battery East as MD

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Duncan Niederauer, former chief executive of the New York Stock Exchange, has joined startup brokerage Battery East as a managing director.

Niederauer will help facilitate capital raises and “bring his established rolodex of institutional investors to Battery East’s pre-IPO clientele,” San Francisco-based Battery East said in a statement.

Battery East, which began operations last month, is an institutional-based financial services firm that specialises in providing private stock transactions.

Niederauer, who served as the CEO of NYSE since 2007, stepped down in May - six months ahead of his scheduled retirement, due to the rapid integration of IntercontinentalExchange Group and NYSE.

The firm provides founders, employees, venture investors and companies access to long-term capital from renowned institutional investors.

“I see the pre-IPO market as the next frontier, and I‘m excited to be joining a firm dedicated to bringing transparency and an institutional approach to this growing market,” the statement quoted Niederauer as saying.

Prior to joining NYSE, Niederauer worked with Goldman Sachs Group Inc for 22 years, where he was managing director, partner and co-head of the banks’s equities division execution services. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)