FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Former NYSE CEO Niederauer joins brokerage Battery East as MD
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 7, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Former NYSE CEO Niederauer joins brokerage Battery East as MD

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Duncan Niederauer, former chief executive of the New York Stock Exchange, has joined startup brokerage Battery East as a managing director.

Niederauer will help facilitate capital raises and “bring his established rolodex of institutional investors to Battery East’s pre-IPO clientele,” San Francisco-based Battery East said in a statement.

Battery East, which began operations last month, is an institutional-based financial services firm that specialises in providing private stock transactions.

Niederauer, who served as the CEO of NYSE since 2007, stepped down in May - six months ahead of his scheduled retirement, due to the rapid integration of IntercontinentalExchange Group and NYSE.

The firm provides founders, employees, venture investors and companies access to long-term capital from renowned institutional investors.

“I see the pre-IPO market as the next frontier, and I‘m excited to be joining a firm dedicated to bringing transparency and an institutional approach to this growing market,” the statement quoted Niederauer as saying.

Prior to joining NYSE, Niederauer worked with Goldman Sachs Group Inc for 22 years, where he was managing director, partner and co-head of the banks’s equities division execution services. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.