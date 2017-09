March 31 (Reuters) - Bauba Platinum Ltd

* No dividend was declared for six months ended 31 december 2013

* Group raised R2.5 million cash at a cost of R0.5 million during period under review

* Headline loss per share (cents) (3.1) for six months ended 31 December 2013

* Headline loss for period R (3 779,000) for six months ended Dec 31 Johannesburg Newsroom: +27 11 775 3155 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: