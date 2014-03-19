FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bauba Platinum to acquire 60 pct prospecting rights in chrome assets
March 19, 2014 / 3:01 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Bauba Platinum to acquire 60 pct prospecting rights in chrome assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, March 19 (Reuters) - Bauba Platinum Ltd : * Entered assets for shares agreement to acuqire 60 pct interest in prospecting rights over the farms moeijelik 412 ks and waterkop 113 kt * Says the purchase consideration of R150 million is to be settled through the issue and allotment to the respective vendors * Deal with Highland Trading Investments ltd, Danene Trust, Kumane Trust, Math-pin Trust, Pimlico Investment Trust, Hlabirwa Mining Investments * Cancellation of the 2010 claw back subject to shareholder approval at the general meeting. * Says chrome minerals located on the farm moeijelik 412 ks have been assessed and determined to be economically viable * Financial effects of acquisition are in the process of being finalised

