CORRECTED-Bauer may pay no dividend for 2013 on losses - CEO
#Corrections News
February 21, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Bauer may pay no dividend for 2013 on losses - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(correcting dateline to Munich)

MUNICH, Feb 21 (Reuters) - German construction and machinery group Bauer may omit payment of a dividend to shareholders for 2013 after slumping to a full-year net loss, its chief executive said.

“My opinion is that whoever doesn’t earn anything has to live with the consequences,” Thomas Bauer told Reuters in an interview published on Friday, adding that dividends should be reviewed when a company posts losses.

Bauer slashed its 2013 outlook in October, saying it expected to post a 20 million euro ($27.4 million) net loss for the year after unexpectedly booking a one-off charge related to a contract to build water wells in Jordan.

$1 = 0.7293 euros Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
