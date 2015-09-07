FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BauMax creditors agree to 400 mln euro debt write-off -APA
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 7, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

BauMax creditors agree to 400 mln euro debt write-off -APA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Creditors of struggling Austrian home-improvement chain BauMax have agreed to take a 400 million euro ($446.6 million) writedown which will effectively cancel around 40 percent of its debt, the Austrian Press Agency reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

The agreement clears the way for German home-improvement retailer Obi to take over most of BauMax’s sites, it said.

BauMax was not immediately available for comment.

BauMax, which like other home-improvement chains in Europe has suffered from weak housing markets, is implementing a restructuring plan agreed with its creditor banks.

$1 = 0.8957 euros Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.