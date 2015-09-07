UPDATE 1-BauMax creditors agree 400 mln euro debt writeoff-sources

(Recasts with comments from sources)

VIENNA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Creditors of struggling Austrian home-improvement chain BauMax have agreed to write off 40 percent of its debts, two sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.

That provides 400 million euro ($447 million) in debt relief, one of the sources said, confirming a report by the Austria Press Agency.

BauMax’s creditor banks include Raiffeisen, Erste Group and Bank Austria. None of them wanted to comment. BauMax was not immediately available for comment.

The agreement would clear the way for German home-improvement retailer Obi to take over most of BauMax’s sites.

BauMax, which like other home-improvement chains in Europe has suffered from weak housing markets, is implementing a restructuring plan agreed with its creditor banks.