Austrian competition body approves Obi takeover of BauMax sites
#Financials
September 30, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

Austrian competition body approves Obi takeover of BauMax sites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Austria’s Federal Competition Authority said on Wednesday it had approved German home-improvement chain Obi’s planned takeover of 68 retail sites of smaller Austrian rival BauMax.

The authority, known by its abbreviation in German, BWB, said in a statement on its website that Obi planned to take sole control of 68 of BauMax’s 105 sites, including locations in Slovenia, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, as well as in Austria.

The planned acquisition was announced this month.

Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
