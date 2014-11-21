FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Obi interested in buying Austria's BauMax -report
November 21, 2014 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

Germany's Obi interested in buying Austria's BauMax -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA/DUESSELDORF, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Home improvement group Obi is interested in buying struggling BauMax and has already spoken with creditor banks of the Austrian company, a report posted on the website of the German newspaper Lebensmittel Zeitung said on Friday.

BauMax, which like other home improvements chains in Europe has suffered from weak demand due to sagging housing markets and depressed economies, is working through a 2016 restructuring plan worked out with its creditor banks.

Spokesmen for two of the banks declined to comment.

Retailer Tengelmann, which owns Obi, also declined to comment. A spokeswoman for BauMax said there was currently no “sales process” and that the banks stood behind the restructuring plans, which are on track.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla in Vienna and Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
