RLPC: Bausch and Lomb preps $3.485B credit

NEW YORK, April 17 (Reuters) - Citigroup is launching Thursday a $3.485 billion loan that will refinance debt at Bausch and Lomb, sources said.

The credit will include a $500 million revolver, a $2.035 billion covenant-lite U.S. term loan B, a $600 million covenant-lite euro term loan B and a $350 million covenant-lite U.S. delayed-draw term loan.

In late March, Bausch and Lomb said it received financing commitments for a $350 million add-on term loan to back its acquisition of ISTA Pharmaceuticals.

Citi, JP Morgan, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch provided the financing commitments. The company is buying ISTA Pharmaceuticals for $500 million.

In October 2007, Bausch and Lomb raised a $1.2 billion term loan backing its leveraged buyout by Warburg Pincus. The loan was priced at 325bp over Libor with a discount of 99.75 cents on the dollar.