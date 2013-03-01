FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan, Citi, Bank of America to lead Bausch & Lomb IPO-sources
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2013 / 6:51 PM / 5 years ago

JPMorgan, Citi, Bank of America to lead Bausch & Lomb IPO-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup to lead an initial public offering of eye care company Bausch & Lomb, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The proposed IPO could value Bausch and Lomb at around $9 billion to $10 billion, according to one source, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Warburg Pincus continues to explore a potential sale of Bausch & Lomb and is working with Goldman Sachs to find a buyer, the source added.

Representatives for Warburg Pincus and Citigroup declined to comment. JPMorgan and Bank of America did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Bloomberg News reported the hiring of JPMorgan as one of the lead underwriters earlier on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.