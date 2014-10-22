BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic enters licensing and supply agreement with Janssen on MVA-BN Ebola Vaccine

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S

* Bavarian Nordic enters licensing and supply agreement with Janssen on MVA-BN Ebola Vaccine

* Says under terms of agreement, Bavarian Nordic will grant Janssen an exclusive license for multivalent MVA-BN filovirus vaccine, designed to protect against Ebola Zaire, Ebola Sudan and Marburg virus

* Says Bavarian Nordic will receive an upfront payment of $25 million and is entitled to up to $20 million in development and regulatory milestones in addition to royalties for commercial sales outside Africa

* Says raises its expectations to year-end cash preparedness

* Says expectations for full year revenues and result are maintained as vast majority of agreement will be revenue recognized in 2015

* Says through a private placement Johnson & Johnson Development Corporation will invest 251 million Danish crowns (about $43 million) to subscribe for new shares of Bavarian Nordic