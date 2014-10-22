FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson Development Corporation to subscribe for shares in Bavarian Nordic
October 22, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson Development Corporation to subscribe for shares in Bavarian Nordic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S

* Announces additional details concerning the issue of shares to Johnson & Johnson Development Corporation

* Says Johnson&Johnson (J&J) will subscribe for Bavarian Nordic shares in amount of 251 million Danish crowns

* Says Bavarian Nordic will issue a maximum of 1,673,333 shares of 10 crowns each (equal to about 6.4 percent of existing share capital of company)

* Says the new shares will be subscribed for in cash at the market price which is based on the simple average of the volume weighted average price of the company's shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen during a period of five consecutive trading days starting on Oct. 22, subject to a minimum subscription price of 150 crowns per share of 10 crowns corresponding to the closing price of the Company's shares on Nasdaq on Oct. 21Source text: bit.ly/1td3bnm

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

