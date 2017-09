Nov 18 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Bavarian Nordic A/S issues new shares in connection with exercise of warrants

* Says gross proceeds to Bavarian Nordic A/S from capital increase amounts to 6,586,675.00 Danish crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)