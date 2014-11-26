FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic increases capital by exercise of warrants
#Healthcare
November 26, 2014 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic increases capital by exercise of warrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Says capital has been increased by nominally 1,046,500 Danish crowns as a consequence of exercise of warrants

* Says after registration of capital increase share capital amounts to 276,712,470 Danish crowns

* Says gross proceeds to Bavarian Nordic from capital increase amounts to 5,661,565 Danish crowns

* Says exercise price for new shares is 54.1 Danish crowns per share of nominal 10 Danish crowns

* Says new shares are expected to be admitted to trading and official listing on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen on Nov. 27

* Says content of announcement does not affect its expectations for 2014 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

