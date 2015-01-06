FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 6, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic announces initiation of phase 1 clinical trial for ebola vaccine regimen of MVA-BN Filo and Janssen's AdVac technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Bavarian Nordic announces initiation of phase 1 clinical trial for the ebola vaccine regimen of MVA-BN Filo and Janssen’s AdVac technology

* First human trial of MVA-BN Filo/AdVac preventative ebola vaccine regimen initiated in UK

* Additional trials soon to be initiated in United States and Africa

* Under the existing supply contract with Janssen, Bavarian Nordic has now produced 400,000 doses of its MVA-BN Filo component that form part of the prime boost vaccination regimen

* First 400,000 doses will become available for use in large-scale clinical trials by April 2015

* Expects 2 million doses from manufacturing under existing supply contract with Janssen, where it had previously expected 1 million doses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

