Bavarian sees results of Phase III Prostvac trial by early 2017
March 4, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 3 years ago

Bavarian sees results of Phase III Prostvac trial by early 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 4 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic expects the full results of its Phase III trials for prostate cancer drug Prostvac by early 2017, Chief Executive Paul Chaplin said after the Danish firm struck a $1 billion supply deal with Bristol-Myers Squibb.

“We’re looking at late 2016, early 2017 based on potential full data readout,” he said when asked when the results could come.

“There are pre-interim analyses that have been agreed with the FDA (U.S. Food and Drugs Administration). That could, of course, trigger earlier data, but we’re not really guiding when they will occur,” Chaplin told Reuters. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Terje Solsvik)

