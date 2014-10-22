FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic in negotiations on manufacturing agreement on its ebola vaccine candidates
October 22, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic in negotiations on manufacturing agreement on its ebola vaccine candidates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Says company is now in advanced negotiations with a pharmaceutical company on a licensing and manufacturing agreement on its ebola vaccine candidates

* Says one vaccine candidate is being accelerated in cowork with U.S. National Institute Of Allergy and Infectious Diseases with anticipated initiation of a trial in humans in 2015

* Says maintains its financial expectations for full year with revenues on level of 1.2 billion Danish crowns

* 9-months preliminary EBIT loss 121.3 million crowns

* 9-months preliminary revenue 675.6 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

