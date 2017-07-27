FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
an hour ago
UPDATE 1-Bavarian expands J&J deal to HIV and hepatitis B vaccines, shares jump
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Facebook's quest beyond ads
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
Trump to ban transgender military personnel
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron campaign
Russia used Facebook to try to spy on Macron campaign
July 27, 2017 / 8:45 AM / an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Bavarian expands J&J deal to HIV and hepatitis B vaccines, shares jump

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, CEO, share price)

July 27 (Reuters) - Danish biotech company Bavarian Nordic has expanded its collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a unit of Johnson & Johnson, to also grant the U.S. drugmaker the exclusive rights to its MVA-BN technology for vaccine programmes targeting hepatitis B and HIV-1.

* Shares in Bavarian Nordic rose as much as 7 percent after the statement on Thursday, and traded up 5.7 percent at 0840 GMT

* Bavarian said the total potential deal value was up to $879 million including upfront, equity investment and milestone payments

* The Danish company raised its expectations for the year-end cash preparedness to around 2.6 billion Danish crowns ($409.99 million) from 2.4 billion crowns

* Bavarian Nordic chief executive Paul Chaplin said the agreement built upon science and data "which has shown the potential that a combination of our two platforms could serve many patients in a wide range of disease areas."

* The two companies already has an ongoing collaboration to develop vaccines for HPV and Ebola

* Johnson & Johnson will subscribe for $33 million worth of Bavarian Nordic shares as part of the new agreement, the Danish company said.

* Expectations for full year revenues and result were maintained Source text for eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3416 Danish crowns) (Julie Astrid Thomsen and Gdynia Newsroom, editing by Teis Jensen)

