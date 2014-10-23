FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic to expand collaboration with Janssen
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 23, 2014 / 5:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic to expand collaboration with Janssen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Danish biotech company Bavarian Nordic A/S said late on Wednesday: ** it has agreed with Crucell Holland B.V., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, to expand the collaboration announced earlier on Wednesday to include evaluation of Bavarian Nordic’s proprietary vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN, for additional undisclosed disease targets. ** Bavarian Nordic and Janssen will collaborate on the evaluation of MVA-BN for three additional infectious disease targets. ** Janssen is granted the exclusive option to collaborate on one or more of the targets, following scientific evaluation of MVA-BN-based vaccine candidates, which will be developed by Bavarian Nordic. Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.