FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic to shift vaccine work to Denmark from Germany
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
January 11, 2013 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic to shift vaccine work to Denmark from Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S says: * consolidates its vaccine manufacturing in Denmark * to prepare its Kvistgaard facility for the future commercial production of its prostate cancer vaccine, Prostvac, and transfer its production of clinical trial material to the facility. * to close its operations in Berlin, Germany where it has been producing clinical trial material for its MVA-BN based vaccine candidates * planned changes do not affect company expectations for 2012 full year results

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.