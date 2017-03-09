BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 pct stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
VIENNA, March 9 Austrian bank BAWAG PSK has appointed Chief Financial Officer Anas Abuzaakouk as its new chief executive, it said on Thursday, with the current chief Byron Haynes staying on as co-CEO until the end of the year when he will retire.
Enver Sirucic, currently deputy CFO, will replace Abuzaakouk, the bank said.
U.S. private equity fund Cerberus owns 52 percent of BAWAG, and GoldenTree Asset Management 40 percent.
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Inc reports a 6.0 percent passive stake in Hamilton Lane Inc as of March 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nokjHr) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.