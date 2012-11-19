FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GoldenTree to raise BAWAG stake to 40 pct -source
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 19, 2012 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

GoldenTree to raise BAWAG stake to 40 pct -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund GoldenTree wants to raise its stake in Austrian lender Bawag to about 40 percent from about 10 percent, a source familiar with the situation said on Monday.

The move would give GoldenTree a controlling stake in Bawag, which needs capital to shore up its balance sheet, together with current owner Cerberus Capital Management.

Austria’s BWB competition authority said GoldenTree had informed it of its intention to buy a “significant” stake in Bawag and it would decide whether to approve it by Dec. 14.

GoldenTree has already acquired about 10 percent of Bawag by converting debt into equity.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.