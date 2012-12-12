FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria to approve Golden Tree raising BAWAG stake
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2012 / 12:35 PM / in 5 years

Austria to approve Golden Tree raising BAWAG stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Austria’s competition regulator plans to allow U.S. hedge fund GoldenTree Asset Management to raise its stake in Austrian bank Bawag PSK to up to 40 percent, it said on Wednesday.

“In all likelihood, it will be approved,” a spokeswoman for the BWB said, adding that an official decision would be announced on Friday.

A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that GoldenTree wants to raise its stake to about 40 percent to give it joint control with Bawag’s main owner, the private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management.

GoldenTree acquired its near 10 percent stake in Bawag, which needs capital to shore up its balance sheet, by converting debt into equity.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.