5 months ago
MOVES-Manuel Gonzalez Cid becomes chairman of BAWAG supervisory board
March 8, 2017 / 12:53 PM / 5 months ago

MOVES-Manuel Gonzalez Cid becomes chairman of BAWAG supervisory board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 8 (Reuters) - Manuel Gonzalez Cid has replaced Franklin "Fritz" Hobbs as BAWAG PSK's chairman of the supervisory board, the Austrian bank said on Wednesday.

Gonzalez, a Spaniard, previously worked as chief financial officer for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Group in Madrid. He also worked at Cerberus Global Investment and was chairman of Gescobro Collection Services.

Hobbs had been in the job since 2013.

BWAG is majority-owned by U.S.-based private equity fund Cerberus. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Susan Thomas)

