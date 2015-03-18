FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 18, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

Cerberus launches strategic review for BAWAG PSK - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA/FRANKFURT, March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. investor Cerberus Capital Management has hired three banks to help conduct a strategic review of its majority stake in Austrian lender BAWAG PSK in a deal that could top 4 billion euros ($4.2 billion), sources close to the process told Reuters.

The sources said Cerberus had hired Goldman Sachs, Lazard and Morgan Stanley for the review, which one source said could lead to acquiring another lender, merging BAWAG with another bank or selling it. (Additional reporting by Freya Berry and Anjuli Davies in London and Angelika Gruber in Vienna)

