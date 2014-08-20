FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BAWAG PSK nearly doubles Q2 net profit
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 20, 2014 / 6:06 AM / 3 years ago

BAWAG PSK nearly doubles Q2 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Austrian lender BAWAG PSK accelerated profit growth in the second quarter and more strong results ahead as it boosts revenue and keeps a tight hold on costs.

BAWAG, owned by U.S. investor Cerberus Capital Management , is one of six Austrian banks to come under direct supervision of the European Central Bank in November. It has dismissed as speculation talk that Cerberus could soon exit.

Its second-quarter net profit nearly doubled to 95.1 million euros ($127 million), BAWAG said on Wednesday, bringing first-half net profit to 175 million euros, up 87 percent despite tough market conditions. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.