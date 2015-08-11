FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-All options for Austrian bank Bawag PSK's future still on table-CEO
August 11, 2015 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-All options for Austrian bank Bawag PSK's future still on table-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds dropped word in headline)

VIENNA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The owners of Austrian bank Bawag PSK have not yet finished their strategic review for the future of the lender, with all options still on the table, its Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer told Reuters on Tuesday.

“It could be a sale, it could be a business acquisition, could be a merger, could be an (initial public offering), a... sale,” CFO Anas Abuzaakouk said of Bawag’s possible future under its majority owners Cerberus Capital Management and U.S. firm GoldenTree Asset Management.

“There is no timeframe around this... All options are still under consideration,” said CEO Byron Haynes. (Reporting By Angelika Gruber and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

