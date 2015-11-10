FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian bank BAWAG PSK's Q3 net profit rises 7 pct
November 10, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

Austrian bank BAWAG PSK's Q3 net profit rises 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Austrian bank BAWAG PSK’s third-quarter net profit rose 7 percent as net interest income remained roughly unchanged but risk costs fell sharply, the lender said on Tuesday.

The bank, which is majority owned by U.S. firms Cerberus Capital Management and GoldenTree Asset Management, said net profit in the three months to the end of September rose to 94.3 million euros ($101.32 million) from 88.5 million in the same period last year.

It also said it was on track to beat all its targets for 2015. ($1 = 0.9308 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

